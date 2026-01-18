Left Menu

India Joins Trump's Global Board for Gaza Peace

US President Donald Trump has invited India to join the newly announced Board of Peace for Gaza. This international body aims to promote peace and stability in Gaza following the Israeli military offensive. India's inclusion marks a strategic step in Trump's 20-point plan for conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:33 IST
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to India to join the newly established Board of Peace for Gaza. According to official sources, this initiative aims to bring peace and stability to the region, establishing a framework for addressing global conflicts.

The Board of Peace is projected by Washington as a pivotal international body with the task of overseeing governance and coordinating redevelopment efforts in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The US has emphasized its role in supporting Trump's 20-point peace plan, which includes making Gaza a terror-free zone and promoting its development.

High-profile figures, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, are among the board's executive committee members. The board's ambitious agenda extends beyond the Middle East, aiming to resolve global conflicts through common sense solutions under Trump's leadership.

