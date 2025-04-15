Mengal Demands Justice Amidst Balochistan Chaos

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-Mengal), reaffirmed his party's commitment to ongoing protests during an All Parties Conference (APC) near Lakpass, Mastung. He criticized the treatment of activists on their long march, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Mengal described the challenges faced during the march from Wadh to Mastung, including roadblocks and attacks. Protestors, enduring tear gas and gunfire, reached Quetta and have held a sit-in for 17 days. Mengal alleged a foiled suicide attack plot on their convoy and criticized notices served under the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

Highlighting loyalty oath demands from lawyers, Mengal condemned selective accountability and the suppression of dissent in Balochistan. He called for more political participation in the sit-in, emphasizing the protest's broader aim for justice and representation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)