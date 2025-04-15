Left Menu

Mengal Demands Justice Amidst Balochistan Chaos

At an All Parties Conference in Lakpass, Mastung, BNP-Mengal's Sardar Akhtar Mengal emphasized his party's commitment to protests against activist mistreatment during a long march. Mengal denounced government actions and urged greater participation, highlighting concerns about representation and rights in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:44 IST
Mengal Demands Justice Amidst Balochistan Chaos
The sit-in protest in Balochistan (Image: X@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, leader of the Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-Mengal), reaffirmed his party's commitment to ongoing protests during an All Parties Conference (APC) near Lakpass, Mastung. He criticized the treatment of activists on their long march, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Mengal described the challenges faced during the march from Wadh to Mastung, including roadblocks and attacks. Protestors, enduring tear gas and gunfire, reached Quetta and have held a sit-in for 17 days. Mengal alleged a foiled suicide attack plot on their convoy and criticized notices served under the Maintenance of Public Order Act.

Highlighting loyalty oath demands from lawyers, Mengal condemned selective accountability and the suppression of dissent in Balochistan. He called for more political participation in the sit-in, emphasizing the protest's broader aim for justice and representation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025