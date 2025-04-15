Japan Faces Record Population Decline Amid Aging Society

Japan is witnessing an unprecedented population decline, with the number of Japanese nationals decreasing by 898,000 in 2024, setting a new record. This development underscores the ongoing challenges of a rapidly aging society and a persistently declining birthrate, according to government estimates reported by Kyodo News.

The overall population, which includes foreign residents, also saw a reduction of 550,000, totaling 123.8 million as of October last year. This marks the 14th successive year of population decrease, as revealed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Particularly concerning is the drop in the number of children aged 14 and below, which fell by 343,000, representing only 11.2% of the total population, a new low.

Conversely, the elderly population aged 65 and over has reached a record high, now accounting for 29.3% of the population. The working-age demographic, those aged between 15 and 64, also diminished by 224,000 to 73.73 million. The World Health Organization projects a further 15% population decline by 2050, yet notes improvements in life expectancy and health, indicating progress in living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)