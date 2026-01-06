Blaze at ONGC Gas Well Under Control: Expert Teams Mobilized

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has taken operational charge of the ongoing gas well blaze at the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, implementing a comprehensive blowout control strategy to contain the situation.

The fiery incident, triggered by a gas leak at ONGC's well Mori-5 on January 5, prompted immediate action by senior management and expert crisis teams. Firefighters worked tirelessly to temper the blaze's intensity, shifting the direction of the flames to facilitate extinguishing efforts.

Stakeholders, including emergency services and environmental monitors, actively coordinate to manage the crisis, ensuring transparency and reduced environmental impact. Efforts continue to control the fire, with over 600 villagers evacuated for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)