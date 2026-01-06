Left Menu

Blaze at ONGC Gas Well Under Control: Expert Teams Mobilized

A gas well blaze in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has been brought under partial control by ONGC and the contracted company Deep Industries Ltd. Expert teams are on-site, implementing a comprehensive blowout control plan, with ongoing coordination among stakeholders for safety and environmental care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:33 IST
Blaze at ONGC Gas Well Under Control: Expert Teams Mobilized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has taken operational charge of the ongoing gas well blaze at the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, implementing a comprehensive blowout control strategy to contain the situation.

The fiery incident, triggered by a gas leak at ONGC's well Mori-5 on January 5, prompted immediate action by senior management and expert crisis teams. Firefighters worked tirelessly to temper the blaze's intensity, shifting the direction of the flames to facilitate extinguishing efforts.

Stakeholders, including emergency services and environmental monitors, actively coordinate to manage the crisis, ensuring transparency and reduced environmental impact. Efforts continue to control the fire, with over 600 villagers evacuated for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

Youth Connect: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's 'Lunch Pe Charcha'

 India
2
Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Ukraine
3
Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

Mahayuti Alliance Braces for Election Victory Tsunami

 India
4
High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

High Court Verdict Ignites Political Fire: BJP vs INDI Alliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026