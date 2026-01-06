Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Family in Delhi Metro Flats

A devastating fire in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, claimed the lives of a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official, his wife, and their daughter. The blaze started in the early hours, allegedly due to a room heater short circuit. Neighbors attempted to intervene before emergency services arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:31 IST
A tragic incident occurred in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar early on Tuesday when a fire broke out in a flat, claiming the lives of a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official, his wife, and their 10-year-old daughter. Neighbors were awakened by the sound of shattering glass and billowing smoke.

As residents tried to battle the flames before the fire brigade arrived, it was noted that a short circuit in a room heater likely fueled the outbreak. Unfortunately, the family was found unresponsive, with evidence suggesting they may have succumbed to smoke inhalation before the fire overtook them.

The community is in mourning, with many praising the deceased official, Ajay Vimal, for his humility and community spirit. Investigations by Delhi Police and fire services continue to determine the precise cause of the fire, as safety concerns rise among the residents.

