Israel Halts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Hostage Crisis
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirms the country's stance against allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza, as Hamas holds Israeli hostages. Katz emphasizes using civil society mechanisms in the future to restrict Hamas access and influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 23:26 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a resolute statement on Wednesday, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, affirmed the nation's policy of blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, citing the ongoing hostage situation perpetuated by Hamas.
Katz underscored that preventing aid serves as a crucial deterrent against Hamas, further asserting that Israel will continue to implement other measures to exert pressure on the militant group. "It's regrettable that some attempt to mislead on this position," stated Katz.
He highlighted the necessity of developing future strategies involving civil society to ensure that aid mechanisms do not fall into the hands of Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Urges Humanitarian Aid Access to Myanmar Amid Military Violence Post-Earthquake
Quad Nations Unite for Substantial Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar
India and Myanmar: Energizing Partnerships and Humanitarian Aid
Global Call for Unified Humanitarian Aid in Myanmar Crisis
Trump Administration Halts Vital Humanitarian Aid Across Middle East