Milipol India 2025: Pioneering Global Security Innovation

The much-anticipated second edition of Milipol India 2025, a premier event in the realm of international homeland security, is scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25 at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi (IICC). Organized by Inter Ads Exhibition Pvt Ltd. in collaboration with Comexposium, the event receives backing from India's Ministry of Home Affairs and France's Ministry of the Interior.

This global forum will unite officials, security experts, and industry leaders to confront evolving security landscapes and exhibit innovative technologies. Over three days, participants will engage in dialogues aiming to bolster global security cooperation through cutting-edge advancements. Keynote attendees include France's Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior, Francois-Noel BUFFET, and General Ghislain RETY of the GIGN, highlighting robust Indo-French security collaborations.

In its drive to foster innovation and strategic discourse, Milipol India 2025 will feature more than 150 global exhibitors from countries such as the USA, Netherlands, and UAE, providing an unparalleled platform for security professionals. Alongside state-level conferences, the event will encourage regional cooperation to enhance homeland security and public safety. French Ambassador Thierry Mathou emphasized the crucial role of the event in solidifying Indo-French efforts in internal security cooperation, reiterating the event's significance as a hub for pioneering security initiatives.

