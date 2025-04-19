Left Menu

Milipol India 2025: Pioneering Global Security Innovation

The second edition of Milipol India 2025 will be held in New Delhi, bringing together international security experts and leaders to discuss and showcase advancements in global security. Organized by Inter Ads Exhibitions and Comexposium, the event is supported by key government entities from India and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:52 IST
Milipol India 2025: Pioneering Global Security Innovation
Representative Image (Photo/Milipol India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated second edition of Milipol India 2025, a premier event in the realm of international homeland security, is scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25 at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi (IICC). Organized by Inter Ads Exhibition Pvt Ltd. in collaboration with Comexposium, the event receives backing from India's Ministry of Home Affairs and France's Ministry of the Interior.

This global forum will unite officials, security experts, and industry leaders to confront evolving security landscapes and exhibit innovative technologies. Over three days, participants will engage in dialogues aiming to bolster global security cooperation through cutting-edge advancements. Keynote attendees include France's Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior, Francois-Noel BUFFET, and General Ghislain RETY of the GIGN, highlighting robust Indo-French security collaborations.

In its drive to foster innovation and strategic discourse, Milipol India 2025 will feature more than 150 global exhibitors from countries such as the USA, Netherlands, and UAE, providing an unparalleled platform for security professionals. Alongside state-level conferences, the event will encourage regional cooperation to enhance homeland security and public safety. French Ambassador Thierry Mathou emphasized the crucial role of the event in solidifying Indo-French efforts in internal security cooperation, reiterating the event's significance as a hub for pioneering security initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025