Optimism in Rome: US-Iran Nukes Talks Show Progress

The second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, held in Rome on Saturday, concluded with signs of cautious optimism, as both parties signaled progress in reaching agreements on key principles. Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed the positive trajectory, stating that the negotiations marked 'movement forward.' This latest round follows initial discussions that took place in Oman's capital, Muscat.

Leading the US delegation was Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Aragchi. Oman continued its role as mediator, according to CNN. After four hours of dialogue, Aragchi noted a better understanding had been achieved, alongside agreements on certain principles and objectives. Scheduled to continue next Saturday, the third round is set for Muscat, as affirmed by both Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson and Oman's Foreign Ministry.

In parallel, technical experts from the two nations will commence discussions on Wednesday. The US firmly opposes Iran's enrichment of uranium, suspecting aims of atomic weapon creation. Conversely, Iran asserts its right to uranium enrichment but exhibits willingness to negotiate for sanction relief. Notably, the two parties did not interact directly, relying on Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to mediate, CNN reported.

Post-first-round, US envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated the necessity for any agreement with Iran to align with President Trump's vision, emphasizing the cessation of Iran's nuclear endeavors. He insisted that a sustainable and equitable deal, reflective of Trump's peace vision for the Middle East, is vital—a stance Wittkoff detailed on X. Israel remains vocally opposed to Iran gaining nuclear weapon capabilities. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)