Tension on Coastal Highway: Gwadar Union's Bold Stand

The Pickup Union in Gwadar has taken a stand by staging a sit-in on the Coastal Highway, halting traffic, as reported by The Balochistan Post. The union's protest is in response to alleged unjust actions by the Coast Guards, accused of stopping and seizing pickup trucks without legitimate reasons.

Union representatives maintain their business activities are legal and peaceful, yet persistent interference from the Coast Guards is pushing them towards financial despair. One protester lamented, "We are drowning in debt, and now our vehicles are being taken, further ruining us." The union claims the Coast Guards have impounded their vehicles at night, without any prior notice, despite the trucks legally transporting diesel with government-issued permits along designated routes.

The union previously met with Colonel Zain-ul-Abideen of the Coast Guard, who assured the return of both trucks and diesel. However, only the empty vehicles were returned, leaving the diesel confiscated. The union denounces this as a severe injustice and emphasizes the growing challenges faced by the community. Many buy diesel on credit and undertake risky journeys, earning minimal profits. A driver noted, "When state agencies take away our livelihoods, it's like taking food from the mouths of the poor."

The union has set a deadline for Saturday night for the return of the seized diesel. Failing this, they plan an indefinite sit-in from 11 AM the next day and have advised the public to avoid travel due to road disruptions. The protest has resulted in significant traffic congestion. Locals voiced frustration, questioning the government's development claims in Gwadar.

Despite Gwadar's pivotal role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), residents argue that local economic activities are being stifled under the guise of security. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)