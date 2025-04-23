Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) now residing in Glasgow, has denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, labeling it a blatant attack on India's sovereignty. Mirza directly accused the Pakistan Army and its chief, General Asim Munir, of orchestrating the assault and highlighted it as a manifestation of Pakistan's entrenched terror infrastructure.

"The attack in Pahalgam isn't just tragic; it blatantly threatens India's sovereignty," Mirza asserted. "We, the people of PoJK, strongly oppose this act of terrorism and blame the Pakistan Army, accusing General Asim Munir of masterminding it. The TRF, acknowledged as a Lashkar-e-Taiba front, originated from the Pakistan Army and ISI." Mirza tied the incident to recent comments by the Pakistani army chief, warning of Hindu genocide—despite Pakistan's significant Hindu population—followed by the attack.

He continued, "That speech seemed to authorize this operation; it was a call to action." Expressing sorrow over the attack's nature, Mirza lamented, "This is heartbreaking. Young tourists and honeymooners were targeted due to their religion, reflective of Pakistan's true nature." He criticized Pakistan's ideological grooming that perpetuates violence and called for eradicating the root causes of this terrorism, particularly jihad indoctrination pervasive in Pakistani education and media.

Highlighting the systemic cultivation of hatred, Mirza noted, "The educational syllabus in Pakistan fosters animosity against India and Hindus; TV, print media, and academic narratives all echo this hostility. Even mosques regularly pray for India's demise."

Advocating for more than just security measures, Mirza urged a decisive response: "Pakistan's society is steeped in anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiments. Strengthening internal security is necessary, but inadequate. The solution lies in combating this threat in its heartland—Pakistani-occupied Jammu Kashmir, where training camps and launch pads exist. This situation calls for a decisive action exceeding past responses like the Balakot Strike, aiming for lasting peace and safety in the South Asian subcontinent."

(With inputs from agencies.)