Scrutiny Intensifies on Chinese Investments in Thailand After Tragic Building Collapse

Scrutiny is mounting on Chinese investments in Thailand in the aftermath of a devastating building collapse that claimed the lives of more than 100 workers. The arrest of a Chinese company official has intensified the focus on construction practices and safety standards, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The tragic collapse of the 30-story government audit building, the only major structure affected by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Thailand, has raised pressing concerns over the integrity of design and construction in the region. Allegations of bribery and corruption have emerged as authorities investigate the role of China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of China Railway Engineering Corp, involved in the project's execution.

Further complicating the scenario, Xin Ke Yuan Steel, a Chinese steel company, has come under scrutiny for supplying substandard materials used in the ill-fated structure. The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) recently arrested Chuanling Zhang, an executive of the implicated Chinese firm, on charges of using Thai nominees to circumvent business regulations.

