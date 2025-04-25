World Immunisation Week: Strengthening Global Commitment to Vaccines

On the occasion of World Immunisation Week, Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia, spotlighted the global initiative's mission. Celebrated annually in late April, World Immunisation Week advocates for vaccine use to protect all ages from diseases. The 2025 theme, 'Immunisation for all is humanly possible,' emphasizes extending vaccine coverage universally.

Wazed noted WHO's role in promoting vaccine awareness and supporting governments in executing quality immunisation programs. Originating in 1974, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation started with six childhood illnesses and now includes 13 vaccines, saving millions of lives annually. Wazed highlighted the measles vaccine's impact and historic eradications like smallpox.

However, Wazed cautioned about the nearly two million unvaccinated infants in South-East Asia and the stalled progress due to COVID-19. Diphtheria and measles outbreaks stress the need for ongoing vaccinations. As donor budget changes strain immunisation initiatives, a reinforced commitment to vaccines is crucial. Wazed called for collaboration to overcome logistical and financial hurdles, emphasizing the need for collective action to protect health advancements.

