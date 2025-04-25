Left Menu

World Immunisation Week: Strengthening Global Commitment to Vaccines

In observance of World Immunisation Week, WHO's Saima Wazed emphasizes the importance of vaccines in protecting global health. The 2025 theme, 'Immunisation for all is humanly possible,' underscores efforts to extend vaccine coverage. Despite challenges, the focus remains on maintaining immunisation gains and addressing global health funding constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:47 IST
World Immunisation Week: Strengthening Global Commitment to Vaccines
Saima Wazed, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Immunisation Week, Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia, spotlighted the global initiative's mission. Celebrated annually in late April, World Immunisation Week advocates for vaccine use to protect all ages from diseases. The 2025 theme, 'Immunisation for all is humanly possible,' emphasizes extending vaccine coverage universally.

Wazed noted WHO's role in promoting vaccine awareness and supporting governments in executing quality immunisation programs. Originating in 1974, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation started with six childhood illnesses and now includes 13 vaccines, saving millions of lives annually. Wazed highlighted the measles vaccine's impact and historic eradications like smallpox.

However, Wazed cautioned about the nearly two million unvaccinated infants in South-East Asia and the stalled progress due to COVID-19. Diphtheria and measles outbreaks stress the need for ongoing vaccinations. As donor budget changes strain immunisation initiatives, a reinforced commitment to vaccines is crucial. Wazed called for collaboration to overcome logistical and financial hurdles, emphasizing the need for collective action to protect health advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

