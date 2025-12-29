Left Menu

Mahfuz Alam Distances from Jamaat Alliance Amid NCP Rift

Mahfuz Alam, former leader of Bangladesh's uprising, dissociated from the National Citizen Party (NCP) over a potential alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. This move followed internal party conflicts, with senior leaders resigning. The decision underscores ongoing political shifts as Bangladesh prepares for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-12-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 04:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a sharp political move, Mahfuz Alam, the influential force behind last year's upheaval in Bangladesh, has severed ties with the National Citizen Party (NCP) over a contentious alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami. Alam's disassociation signals a growing schism within the NCP as elections loom.

Alam articulated his withdrawal via a Facebook post, declaring he would not 'become part of this NCP,' amid an internal furore that saw 30 senior leaders express dissent against the alliance, with some resigning. His move comes amidst speculation about his potential candidacy in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The NCP's alliance proposition with Jamaat has sparked controversy, given Jamaat's contentious political history. A memorandum condemning the alliance, citing conflicts with the NCP's ideologies and July Uprising values, underscores the turbulence within Bangladesh's evolving political landscape.

