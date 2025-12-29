Left Menu

Ironclad Security: Europe’s Pledge to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for robust security guarantees for Ukraine in talks with U.S. and European leaders. She highlighted Europe’s ongoing commitment to support Ukraine alongside the U.S. and the importance of achieving strong security measures from the outset of these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-12-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 04:04 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders, announced good progress on security measures for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen conveyed Europe's readiness to collaborate closely with Ukraine and the United States to further this initiative. The focus, she stated, should be on robust security guarantees that are indispensable from the start.

She expressed this commitment on the social media platform X, emphasizing the critical nature of strong security from Europe's perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

