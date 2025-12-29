Ironclad Security: Europe’s Pledge to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders, announced good progress on security measures for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen conveyed Europe's readiness to collaborate closely with Ukraine and the United States to further this initiative. The focus, she stated, should be on robust security guarantees that are indispensable from the start.

She expressed this commitment on the social media platform X, emphasizing the critical nature of strong security from Europe's perspective.

