Tensions Soar as Protest Erupts Outside Pakistan High Commission in London

Protests erupted outside the Pakistan High Commission in London following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The protestors condemned Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism. A senior Pakistani Army official was seen making threatening gestures, exacerbating tensions amid demands for justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:01 IST
Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army Defence Attache in London (Photo/Screengrab of viral video). Image Credit: ANI
In response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, members of the Indian community staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday. The attack left 26 dead, prompting global outrage and condemnation for Pakistan's alleged support of terrorism. The demonstration attracted over 500 British Hindus who expressed their deep sorrow and demanded justice for the victims.

Tensions escalated when Colonel Taimur Rahat, a senior official in the Pakistan Army, was caught on camera making threatening gestures towards the protestors. Videos of the incident have since gone viral, further fueling anger among the Indian diaspora. Protestors criticized the Pakistan High Commission for its insensitivity, as loud celebratory music played during the demonstration, calling it a disgraceful act that added insult to injury.

Members of the Indian and Jewish communities in the UK voiced their frustrations, citing the Pakistani regime's nurturing of terrorism. Protestors urged the UK Government to demand accountability from Pakistan, insisting on diplomatic actions and public condemnation of the attacks. In a swift response, India announced several diplomatic measures, including closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and halting the Indus Waters Treaty, to pressure Pakistan into ending its alleged support for terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

