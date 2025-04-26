Left Menu

Chapursan Valley's Water Woes: A Community's Call for Sustainable Solutions

The women of Chapursan Valley in Gilgit Baltistan endure a yearly water crisis due to failing infrastructure, significantly impacting health and education. Calls for immediate intervention aim to address this dire situation, affecting women's rights and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In the remote Chapursan Valley of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, women face a persistent water crisis as the local tap water system continues to fail. The Pamir Times reports that from November till April, these women are compelled to trek to the riverbank, burdened by heavy jerricans or relying on donkeys, highlighting severe infrastructure inadequacies in this mountainous region.

Beyond the evident physical strain on women, who manage both household and caregiving roles, the absence of a sustainable, climate-resilient water infrastructure poses grave public health challenges. The impact is particularly pronounced in local schools, where a lack of water compromises sanitation, increasing the risk of illness.

School restrooms have become non-functional amid freezing temperatures, forcing students and teachers to use makeshift outdoor facilities. This has led to a rise in urinary tract infections and hygiene-related diseases, predominantly affecting young girls and female teachers, as highlighted by Pamir Times.

The escalating situation in Chapursan Valley has prompted calls from the local community for governmental, NGO, and developmental support. Activists emphasize the urgency of conducting technical surveys and investing in climate-resilient water infrastructures to safeguard the health and dignity of Chapursan's women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

