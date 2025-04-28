Shigar District Rallies Against Mineral Exploitation

In a spirited display of unity, the residents of Shigar District in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have opposed proposed legislation concerning the exploitation of their mineral resources. The local populace, alarmed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's intentions to leverage these resources for national debt relief, rallied in protest.

The demonstration, which commenced from Hussaini Chowk, was organized under the banner of the 'Protection of Mountains, Pastures, Minerals, and Lands' movement. Prominent religious and political figures, including Allama Agha Ali Rizvi, Syed Abbas Mousavi, and former assembly member Imran Nadeem, vociferously condemned the government's actions as rights violations.

Protest leaders warned that ignoring their demands could escalate the movement, pledging to halt surveying and mineral extraction activities until the controversial bill's withdrawal. Criticism was directed at parliament members, accused of serving governmental interests over those of local residents, with tensions reflecting broader issues of resource exploitation in the region without fair compensation.

