Israel's Largest Wildfire Clouds Independence Day Celebrations

Israel is grappling with its largest wildfire ever, threatening lives and celebrations. While international aid arrives, the blaze in the Jerusalem Hills remains uncontrolled, leading to evacuations and disrupted national events. Strong winds and dry conditions intensify the crisis, with significant damage expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:02 IST
Wildfires in Israel (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

The battle against what may be Israel's largest fire stretched into a second day, overshadowing the country's Independence Day celebrations. The Israel Fire and Rescue Service reported Thursday morning that the fires remained uncontained, with seventeen firefighters injured, two of whom required hospitalization.

'We are amidst a very large wildfire, possibly the biggest in Israel's history,' said Shmulik Friedman, Commander of the Fire and Rescue Service's Jerusalem District. As of 8:00 AM, authorities had deployed 142 teams and 10 aircraft to combat the flames in the Jerusalem Hills. Assistance from international firefighters and aircraft from countries including Cyprus and Italy was anticipated by the afternoon.

The blaze, exacerbated by harsh winds and arid conditions, has consumed approximately 19,600 dunams (19.6 sq. kms), reported Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund. Authorities noted that the Eshtaol Forest, which burned 10,000 dunams (10 sq. km) just a week prior, had reignited. During that incident, over 110 teams and eight planes were needed to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials warned that upcoming hours are crucial as challenging weather persists, hampering control efforts. Several communities remain evacuated, while others, like Eshtaol, Neve Shalom, and Nahshon, have allowed residents to return.

Police Chief Eliyahu Levy reported over 100 vehicles were removed from Highway 1 during the crisis. The fire has disrupted both Memorial Day and Independence Day observances, with closures enforced at national parks and forests in affected regions.

The Fire and Rescue Service banned visits to national parks and forests in fire-struck areas on Independence Day, closing sites such as Ayalon Canada Park. The government imposed a nationwide prohibition on lighting fires and grills, with celebrations involving firefighters canceled.

Defence Ministry advisories warned against cemetery visits due to wind hazards. The cancellation of the traditional Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony marked a significant disruption, as Transport Minister Miri Regev highlighted potential risks to safety posed by extreme winds. This historic event was previously altered due to COVID in 2020, leading organizers to rebroadcast rehearsals instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

