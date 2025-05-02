Left Menu

India Stands Firm After Pahalgam Tragedy, Vows to Combat Terrorism

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, condemned the Pahalgam killings and reinforced India's resolve to combat cross-border terrorism. The attack further strengthened India’s commitment against terrorist perpetrators and their supporters. A remembrance ceremony honored the victims, highlighting India's readiness to take decisive actions against Pakistan's backing of terrorism.

Updated: 02-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:01 IST
India Stands Firm After Pahalgam Tragedy, Vows to Combat Terrorism
Image Credit: ANI
In a vehement denouncement of the Pahalgam killings, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, affirmed that the tragedy has strengthened India's collective resolve to thwart cross-border terrorism. Speaking at a solemn remembrance ceremony, Verma emphasized that such atrocities only bolster India's determination to neutralize terrorist threats and their backers.

Held at the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, the ceremony witnessed participation from the Ambassador of Nepal in Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari, along with members of the Indian diaspora. The gathering paid homage to the 26 victims of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, marking a serious reflection on the horrors of terrorism.

In response to the attack, India has initiated strong counteractions against Pakistan, citing its support for cross-border terrorism. Measures include suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post. India has empowered its armed forces with operational freedom, as evidenced by recent decisive countermeasures along the Line of Control.

