Sindh Rallies Echo Global Calls for Labour Rights

Sindh commemorated International Workers' Day with rallies across major cities advocating for fair wages, social security, and improved working conditions. Organized by trade unions and civil society groups, participants honored historic sacrifices for labor rights and criticized current challenges like unemployment and wage violations.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Thursday, International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, unfolded across Sindh with a range of rallies and seminars, as reported by Dawn. Trade unions, political parties, and human rights organizations spearheaded these events, drawing extensive participation from various sectors.

Massive gatherings erupted in Karachi and district headquarters such as Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana, marking a day of solidarity. Smaller towns joined in, commemorating the Chicago Labour Movement's heroes. These workers rallies highlighted crucial demands, including fair wages, workplace safety, and social security.

Leading trade unions were vocal against privatization of national enterprises and called for a minimum wage of PKR 37,000. In Hyderabad, rallies opposed corporate farming and federal land appropriation, while clerks demanded wages paralleling gold's market cost, all amid rising unemployment and law violations, as noted by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

