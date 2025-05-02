Left Menu

Delhi High Court Intervenes in Death Penalty Case of Indians in Indonesia

The Delhi High Court urged the Indian Consulate in Indonesia to ensure legal assistance for three Indians facing death penalty. The court directed diplomatic engagement with Indonesia for safeguarding their rights. Scheduled hearing is set for May 6, 2025, to address significant judicial concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, addressed a plea regarding the death sentence awarded by an Indonesian court to three Indian nationals. The court instructed the Indian Consulate in Indonesia to guarantee proper legal representation and assistance for the convicts in pursuing appellate remedies.

Advocate Ashish Dixit, representing the Central Government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), accepted the notice on behalf of the respondents. Justice Sachin Datta scheduled the next hearing for May 6, 2025, ordering the MEA to engage with the Indonesian government diplomatically to protect the rights of the Indian nationals, as per international conventions or bilateral agreements.

The case dates back to a petition by the spouses of three Indians: Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran, and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan, who were sentenced to death for narcotics offenses. They were employed at a shipyard and detained by the Indonesian Narcotics Department. The petitioners emphasized the urgent need for legal action due to strict appeal filing deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

