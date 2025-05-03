Indian Diaspora Worldwide Denounces Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a strong display of unity, over 100 members of the Indian diaspora staged a protest at Piazza Fontana near the Duomo in Milan on Saturday, condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Diverse groups, including Sikhs, Christians, Tamil and Malayali associations, along with Indian students, joined in to denounce the violence and express solidarity with the victims.

The global Indian diaspora has been vocal against the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. On Friday, about 350 to 400 members of the diaspora and friends of India held a significant protest in Berlin. They marched through prominent landmarks like the Brandenburg Gate, drawing attention from locals and tourists to the tragic event.

In the UK, large crowds gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London, including Indian community members, expressing support for the victims of the April 22 attack that also claimed a Nepali tourist's life. This gathering was a counter-response to a protest by pro-Khalistani and Pakistani groups.

Similarly, in Warsaw, the Hindu Mandir and Gurudwara Singh Sabha organized special prayers to honor the victims. The Hindu Mandir performed a 'Garud Puran Path,' offering condolences to those affected. Heads of various Indian diaspora associations, such as Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, and Punjabi, participated.

In France, protesters gathered at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, condemning Pakistan for allegedly supporting terror activities and expressing solidarity with the victims. These global protests underscore the Indian diaspora's collective grief and support in the face of terrorism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)