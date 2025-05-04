Left Menu

Arab Leaders Unite: Urgent Call for Action on Palestinian Humanitarian Crisis

At the 38th Conference of the Arab Inter-parliamentary Union in Algiers, UAE leaders spotlighted the pressing challenges in the region, notably the Palestinian crisis, calling for intensified Arab solidarity, humanitarian aid, and political dialogue to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and advocate for a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:53 IST
Arab Leaders Unite: Urgent Call for Action on Palestinian Humanitarian Crisis
UAE calls for strengthening Arab parliamentary cooperation amid regional challenges (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

During the 38th Conference of the Arab Inter-parliamentary Union held in Algiers, UAE leaders emphasized the critical need for collective Arab action in light of ongoing regional challenges. These include political conflicts, economic crises, and environmental concerns, all of which are reshaping the Arab world's present and future trajectory.

Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, addressing the gathering, highlighted the paramount importance of the Palestinian issue, describing it as a deeply humanitarian crisis. He called for unified Arab solidarity in response to the mounting casualties, displacement, and destruction in Gaza, stressing that the dire situation is compounded by a severe humanitarian blockade.

Emphasizing the UAE's unwavering support for Palestinians, Al Tayer urged for the immediate provision of humanitarian aid, a permanent ceasefire, and a return to peaceful dialogue. He condemned Israel's actions, advocating for adherence to international humanitarian law and a revival of the peace process based on a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

