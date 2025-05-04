Arab Leaders Unite: Urgent Call for Action on Palestinian Humanitarian Crisis

During the 38th Conference of the Arab Inter-parliamentary Union held in Algiers, UAE leaders emphasized the critical need for collective Arab action in light of ongoing regional challenges. These include political conflicts, economic crises, and environmental concerns, all of which are reshaping the Arab world's present and future trajectory.

Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, addressing the gathering, highlighted the paramount importance of the Palestinian issue, describing it as a deeply humanitarian crisis. He called for unified Arab solidarity in response to the mounting casualties, displacement, and destruction in Gaza, stressing that the dire situation is compounded by a severe humanitarian blockade.

Emphasizing the UAE's unwavering support for Palestinians, Al Tayer urged for the immediate provision of humanitarian aid, a permanent ceasefire, and a return to peaceful dialogue. He condemned Israel's actions, advocating for adherence to international humanitarian law and a revival of the peace process based on a two-state solution.

