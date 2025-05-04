Left Menu

Ho Chi Minh City Gears Up for Historic Buddha Relic Exposition

As the Holy Buddha relic exposition begins, Ho Chi Minh City experiences a surge of spiritual energy, with over 3.5 lakh devotees contributing to a vibrant cultural tapestry. International delegates add cultural richness, marking the event as a significant moment of global spiritual unity and reverence.

Holy Buddha relic exposition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ho Chi Minh City is poised on the brink of a spiritual crescendo as the Holy Buddha relic exposition is set to begin in just two days, drawing global attention and fervent devotion.

The event has already attracted an impressive footfall of 3.5 lakh devotees, with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) noting the excitement on X. The arrival of international delegates for the 2025 United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations enhances the city's cultural diversity, adding ethnic glamour to the gathering.

The sacred relics of the Buddha, ceremoniously enshrined at Thanh Tam Monastery, will journey through Vietnam, with key stops in renowned spiritual sites. This historic event, held by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the IBC, showcases the shared reverence of Buddhist communities worldwide.

