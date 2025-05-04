Nepal Parliament Demands Probe into Mysterious Deaths at KIIT, India
The Nepal National Assembly has pressed the KP Sharma Oli-led government to investigate the deaths of two Nepali students at Odisha's KIIT. Concerns arise over repeated incidents within three months, prompting calls for banning Nepali students from studying there without a thorough investigation and holding responsible parties accountable.
- Country:
- Nepal
The National Assembly of Nepal has called for an investigation into the deaths of two Nepali students at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India, occurring within a three-month span. The assembly's demand underscores a growing concern about the safety of Nepali students abroad.
Members of the assembly, including Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal, insist on a thorough investigation to uncover the root causes of these incidents and ensure justice for the students. Dahal emphasized the need for both Nepal and India to collaborate diplomatically to prevent future occurrences.
Growing unease among the Nepalese community prompted some members, like Tul Prasad Bishwokarma and Ganga Kumari Belbase, to suggest halting No Objection Certificates for the university. They call for a full-scale probe and accountability, particularly as similar tragic occurrences have led to protests by Nepali students and international scrutiny.
