IIT Guwahati Welcomes Japanese Delegation to Strengthen Innovation and Collaboration

IIT Guwahati hosted a high-profile Japanese delegation led by Fukushiro Nukaga. The visit aimed to reinforce Indo-Japanese collaboration in scientific research and technology. Highlights included discussions on shared goals, visits to cutting-edge facilities, and an emphasis on increasing bilateral exchanges in line with leaders' visions.

Japanese parliamentary delegation visits IIT Guwahati (Photo/ IIT Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati recently hosted a distinguished Japanese delegation led by Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan. The delegation comprised four Members of Parliament, the former Japanese Ambassador to India, senior Japanese government officials, and representatives from the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi, alongside 22 industry delegates.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, warmly welcomed the group, providing an overview of the institute's objectives, international collaborations, and achievements. He highlighted IIT Guwahati's dedication to advancing research through partnerships with Japan, emphasizing shared knowledge and innovation to address global challenges.

In response, Fukushiro Nukaga stressed the shared democratic values and developmental goals between India and Japan. He advocated for cooperation in emerging technologies, human resource growth, and sustainable development, underscoring the critical role both nations play in the Eastern hemisphere's innovation landscape.

The delegation toured key research facilities at IIT Guwahati, including the Centre for Nanotechnology and the Technology Incubation Centre. They explored ongoing projects in nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technologies. Discussions also focused on increasing Indo-Japan student and research exchanges to 50,000, as envisioned by the press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

