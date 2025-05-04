IIT Guwahati Welcomes Japanese Delegation to Strengthen Innovation and Collaboration
IIT Guwahati hosted a high-profile Japanese delegation led by Fukushiro Nukaga. The visit aimed to reinforce Indo-Japanese collaboration in scientific research and technology. Highlights included discussions on shared goals, visits to cutting-edge facilities, and an emphasis on increasing bilateral exchanges in line with leaders' visions.
- Country:
- India
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati recently hosted a distinguished Japanese delegation led by Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan. The delegation comprised four Members of Parliament, the former Japanese Ambassador to India, senior Japanese government officials, and representatives from the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi, alongside 22 industry delegates.
Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, warmly welcomed the group, providing an overview of the institute's objectives, international collaborations, and achievements. He highlighted IIT Guwahati's dedication to advancing research through partnerships with Japan, emphasizing shared knowledge and innovation to address global challenges.
In response, Fukushiro Nukaga stressed the shared democratic values and developmental goals between India and Japan. He advocated for cooperation in emerging technologies, human resource growth, and sustainable development, underscoring the critical role both nations play in the Eastern hemisphere's innovation landscape.
The delegation toured key research facilities at IIT Guwahati, including the Centre for Nanotechnology and the Technology Incubation Centre. They explored ongoing projects in nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare technologies. Discussions also focused on increasing Indo-Japan student and research exchanges to 50,000, as envisioned by the press release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blending Innovation and Care: Active Learning Reshapes Online Nursing Education
Punjab's Green Revolution: Combating Stubble Burning through Subsidized Technology
Fostering Innovation: TRENDS Delegation Visits Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Advances
Bharat Lubricants: Celebrating 40 Years with Game-Changing Innovations
Dubai Students Shine at Beijing Innovation Event with STEM Club Success