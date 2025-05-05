Balochistan Journalists Demand Action on Press Freedom and Safety

Journalists in Balochistan, Pakistan, have urged the government to take swift action to safeguard their safety and press freedom, as well as tackling financial hardships and reinstating dismissed media professionals, reports Dawn. During World Press Freedom Day at the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, journalist leaders highlighted media censorship, particularly concerning opposition parties.

The community called for the repeal of amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016, deeming them unacceptable. Allegedly, some media individuals in the province faced cases under Peca. Article 19 of the Constitution's guarantee of speech and press freedom was cited, with leaders accusing the government of infringing on these rights.

Criticism was directed at newspapers and TV channels for staff layoffs and office closures in Quetta and beyond, highlighting job losses in recent months. Media workers' conditions were discussed, with claims that despite substantial ad revenue, newspaper owners failed to meet wage awards and government-fixed minimum salaries.

On World Press Freedom Day, the BUJ organized a rally drawing significant media worker participation, as reported by Dawn. Marching from the Quetta Press Club, participants displayed placards and banners, vocalizing their demands and opposition to the Peca Act.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti promised government efforts to protect journalists' rights, stressing responsible journalism as critical to press freedom. Bugti stated the government's duty to uphold free media and the journalistic responsibility for responsible reporting, according to an ANI report.

(With inputs from agencies.)