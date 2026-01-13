Supreme Court to Hear Plea on 'Jana Nayagan' Censorship

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on January 19 from the producer of the Tamil movie 'Jana Nayagan', starring Vijay. This plea contests an interim Madras High Court order that halted a directive for the CBFC to grant immediate clearance to the film.

The matter is included in the Supreme Court's cause list for the mentioned date, yet the bench for this case has not been assigned. This development follows the Madras High Court's stay of a single judge's order on January 9, leaving the film's clearance in uncertainty.

The film, notable for its political themes, has drawn significant attention, prompting KVN Productions LLP to file an appeal against the division bench's decision to hold the single bench's directive on certification.

