Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' in Censorship Battle

Actor and politician Vijay's final movie, 'Jana Nayagan', has found a vocal supporter in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid its censorship row. On Tuesday, Gandhi's endorsement was described as a 'friendly gesture' by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party founded by Vijay.

Despite such backing, party leaders were quick to clarify that there were no political or electoral motivations behind Gandhi's statements, which criticized the Modi government for its 'undemocratic' practices. They emphasized Gandhi's criticism targeted the Indian government's attempt to block the film, not state politics.

The debate continues against the backdrop of Vijay's anticipated move to full-time politics. The movie's delayed release has only fueled discussions, albeit with the Congress and Rahul Gandhi reiterating no change in alliances, sticking firmly with DMK in Tamil Nadu.