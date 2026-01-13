Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' in Censorship Battle

Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' faces censorship issues, drawing support from Rahul Gandhi, who criticizes the Modi government's 'undemocratic' tactics. Gandhi's backing is seen as a friendly gesture towards Vijay and not a political alliance. Congress maintains its commitment to DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' in Censorship Battle
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and politician Vijay's final movie, 'Jana Nayagan', has found a vocal supporter in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid its censorship row. On Tuesday, Gandhi's endorsement was described as a 'friendly gesture' by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the party founded by Vijay.

Despite such backing, party leaders were quick to clarify that there were no political or electoral motivations behind Gandhi's statements, which criticized the Modi government for its 'undemocratic' practices. They emphasized Gandhi's criticism targeted the Indian government's attempt to block the film, not state politics.

The debate continues against the backdrop of Vijay's anticipated move to full-time politics. The movie's delayed release has only fueled discussions, albeit with the Congress and Rahul Gandhi reiterating no change in alliances, sticking firmly with DMK in Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026