Rahul Gandhi Defends Tamil Culture Amid 'Jana Nayagan' Censorship Clash

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Indian government's attempt to block the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', starring Vijay. The film is embroiled in legal battles for its certification, seen as a threat to Tamil cultural expression. Vijay, now a politician, faces challenges just before his anticipated political debut.

Updated: 13-01-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has vocally criticized the Indian central government's actions as an attack on Tamil culture, following an attempt to block the film 'Jana Nayagan', starring actor-turned-politician Vijay. In a statement made via social media, Gandhi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people.

This controversy has erupted after the producer of 'Jana Nayagan' approached the Supreme Court, contesting a Madras High Court decision that paused a lower court order requiring the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to approve the film. The film, scheduled for release on January 9, highlights political themes that have attracted attention amid Vijay's early steps into politics with the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The CBFC's decision to review the film's certification led to appeals and suspended orders, reflecting the broader conflict between artistic expression and regulatory oversight. Despite legal challenges and interventions by Solicitor Generals, hearings continue with a decisive court date set for January 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

