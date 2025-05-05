UNSC to Address India-Pakistan Tensions After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, Pakistan has appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to address escalating tensions with India. The attack has pushed Pakistan to urge a high-stakes meeting set for May 5, with international relations at a tipping point.

The UNSC, responding to the request by Pakistan's Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, will engage in closed-door consultations. This comes amid a sharp escalation in the bilateral discord over Jammu and Kashmir, sparking concerns over regional and international peace.

India, in retaliation to the attack, has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and imposed an immediate ban on importing goods from Pakistan. Such measures follow India's condemnation of Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, underscoring the gravity of the ongoing tension between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

