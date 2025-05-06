Left Menu

Devastating Wildfire Scorches 12,500 Acres on Dartmoor

A massive wildfire consumed approximately 12,500 acres of moorland on Dartmoor, England. Firefighters fought the blaze for nearly 24 hours before it was extinguished. Residents were urged to avoid certain areas due to unpredictable fire behavior, coinciding with record-high temperatures in early May.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an alarming turn of events, a vast wildfire ravaged some 12,500 acres of moorland on Dartmoor in south-west England. The inferno, which started on Sunday, demanded the attention of emergency services as they grappled with the flames for nearly a full day before finally extinguishing the blaze by Monday.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the fire, officials advised the public to steer clear of the Merrivale and Okehampton areas. The Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service cited changing weather conditions as a contributing factor to the fire's erratic behavior, cautioning residents about the potential dangers.

This incident follows a period of unprecedented heat in the UK, with temperatures soaring to 29.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday in south-west London—marking the warmest start to May on record. Experts suggest such extreme weather conditions could be a precursor to more frequent wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

