Abu Dhabi Hosts Pioneering Summit on Governance of Emerging Technologies

The Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) in Abu Dhabi gathered over 1,000 experts to discuss responsible governance of advanced technologies. The event highlighted the UAE's commitment to ethical tech development, youth empowerment, and global collaboration. Key topics included AI ethics, data governance, and the role of technology in justice.

The inaugural Governance of Emerging Technologies Summit (GETS 2025) kicked off this week in Abu Dhabi, under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Organized by the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), in collaboration with the UAE Public Prosecution, this unique summit brings together international policy leaders, legal authorities, technologists, and youth advocates.

The event saw the participation of more than 1,000 delegates from over 20 nations, including high-level dignitaries such as the Attorney Generals of Qatar and Egypt, alongside numerous judges and global thought leaders. Central issues discussed included AI ethics, cybersecurity resilience, and post-quantum security, with keynote speeches from top officials.

Highlighting the UAE's pioneering role in ethical tech advancement, speakers stressed the importance of global collaboration in aligning technological progress with human values. A focal point was the emphasis on youth in digital governance, and the unveiling of the UAE Public Prosecution's AI Strategy 2025-2030 aimed at propelling the justice system into a proactive digital future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

