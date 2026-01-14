China Targets Foreign Cybersecurity Firms Amid Rising Tensions

Chinese authorities have ordered domestic firms to discontinue the use of cybersecurity software developed by American and Israeli companies, citing national security concerns, according to insiders familiar with the directive.

The warning comes as trade tensions soar between China and the U.S., with both nations vigorously pursuing technological dominance. Affected companies include Broadcom's VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Check Point Software Technologies, among others.

Shares of impacted firms recorded a downturn in premarket trading. The situation underscores China's broader efforts to lessen reliance on Western technology, amidst espionage fears. Despite requests, official comments from the Cyberspace Administration of China and related companies have not been forthcoming.