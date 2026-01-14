Left Menu

China Targets Foreign Cybersecurity Firms Amid Rising Tensions

China has directed domestic companies to cease using cybersecurity software from U.S. and Israeli firms, citing national security concerns. This move occurs amid heightened trade tensions and the push for technological independence. Companies like Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, and others face market impacts and uncertainty.

Updated: 14-01-2026 18:54 IST
China Targets Foreign Cybersecurity Firms Amid Rising Tensions
Chinese authorities have ordered domestic firms to discontinue the use of cybersecurity software developed by American and Israeli companies, citing national security concerns, according to insiders familiar with the directive.

The warning comes as trade tensions soar between China and the U.S., with both nations vigorously pursuing technological dominance. Affected companies include Broadcom's VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Check Point Software Technologies, among others.

Shares of impacted firms recorded a downturn in premarket trading. The situation underscores China's broader efforts to lessen reliance on Western technology, amidst espionage fears. Despite requests, official comments from the Cyberspace Administration of China and related companies have not been forthcoming.

