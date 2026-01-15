China Scraps Western Cybersecurity Software Amid Tensions
China has banned the use of cybersecurity software from over a dozen Western firms, citing national security concerns amid ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. and Israel. The move aims to replace Western technology with domestic alternatives as China remains wary of potential foreign espionage.
In a move indicative of escalating trade tensions, Chinese authorities have restricted domestic companies from utilizing cybersecurity software developed by over a dozen firms from the U.S. and Israel. This decision stems from national security concerns, as highlighted by information from informed sources.
Among the affected U.S. companies are VMware, a Broadcom subsidiary, along with Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet. Israeli companies Check Point Software Technologies and others have also been banned. The sources pointed to apprehensions over potential foreign surveillance and data transmission threats as the catalyst for this significant shift.
The development unfolds as both nations prepare for a diplomatic engagement, with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing scheduled for April. This ban underscores China's strategic move to foster domestic technological solutions amid concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities linked to foreign software.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Israel
- cybersecurity
- software
- ban
- technology
- national security
- tensions
- trade
ALSO READ
Wall Street's Big Banks Thrive on Hedge Fund Boom
U.S. Markets End on a Sombre Note Amid Tech and Banking Sector Slump
Saks Global's Bankruptcy Maneuver: Real Estate as a Strategic Asset
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Banking Bust: The Banco Master Scandal
Saks Global's Strategic Moves Amid Bankruptcy Restructuring