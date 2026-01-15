China Scraps Western Cybersecurity Software Amid Tensions

In a move indicative of escalating trade tensions, Chinese authorities have restricted domestic companies from utilizing cybersecurity software developed by over a dozen firms from the U.S. and Israel. This decision stems from national security concerns, as highlighted by information from informed sources.

Among the affected U.S. companies are VMware, a Broadcom subsidiary, along with Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet. Israeli companies Check Point Software Technologies and others have also been banned. The sources pointed to apprehensions over potential foreign surveillance and data transmission threats as the catalyst for this significant shift.

The development unfolds as both nations prepare for a diplomatic engagement, with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing scheduled for April. This ban underscores China's strategic move to foster domestic technological solutions amid concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities linked to foreign software.

(With inputs from agencies.)