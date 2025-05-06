Left Menu

UAE and Turkey Pave Path for Collaborative Future

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, marking a significant step in strengthening UAE-Turkey ties. Discussions focused on boosting cooperation across various sectors and addressing regional issues through dialogue, reflecting a shared commitment to mutual prosperity and peace.

06-05-2025
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has welcomed Hakan Fidan, Turkey's Foreign Affairs Minister, to Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. This significant meeting aligns with ongoing efforts to fortify the strategic partnership between the UAE and Turkey, which have enhanced their cooperation on political, economic, and regional fronts in recent years.

During the talks, Minister Fidan conveyed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's warm greetings and optimism for the UAE's prosperity. In response, Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated with personal regards to President Erdogan, wishing peace and progress for the Turkish people. This exchange underscored a mutual respect between the two nations' leaders. Discussions centered on bolstering bilateral ties in trade, investment, defense, and technology, with both sides eager to align with their shared goals.

The dialogue also addressed regional and global developments, with a spotlight on the Middle East's evolving political dynamics and the need for collaborative strategies to confront ongoing challenges. Both parties underscored the essential role of dialogue and diplomacy in fostering regional peace and stability. Key UAE officials were present, highlighting the high-level nature of this engagement. Gulf News reported this interaction as a testament to the UAE and Turkey's commitment to deepening bilateral relations and addressing global issues through strategic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

