India's Bold Stance: PM Modi's Decisive Address on Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent national address following Operation Sindoor has highlighted India's unwavering resolve to tackle terrorism with decisive and robust action, according to Washington DC-based South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman. Modi's speech drew a clear line between terrorist organizations and the states sponsoring them.

In an interview with ANI, Kugelman noted the striking emphasis in Modi's speech on India's response to terrorism, which is viewed by India as linked to Pakistan. He observed strong support for Indian military forces and remarked on India's recalibrated stance on future terrorist acts, aiming to respond decisively without regard to nuclear deterrence.

During his speech, PM Modi reiterated India's policy towards Pakistan, asserting that any future dialogue will strictly focus on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He warned that Pakistan's backing of terrorism would ultimately lead to its own downfall, emphasizing that peace is unattainable without dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

The address follows India's precision strikes carried out through Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for a deadly attack in Pahalgam. These strikes targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists.

The Indian Armed Forces also countered Pakistani aggression by targeting Pakistan's air bases, demonstrating India's commitment to addressing terrorism head-on.

