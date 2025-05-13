Tragic Blast: Expired Ammunition Disposal Turns Fatal in West Java

A fatal explosion erupted during the disposal of expired military ammunition in West Java, claiming the lives of at least 13 individuals, Antara News reported citing the Indonesian Defence Forces.

The incident unfolded on Monday in Sagara village, Garut district, involving four military officers who were part of the disposal team. Major General Kristomei Sianturi, Chief of the Indonesian military's (TNI) Information Office, confirmed the evacuation of the victims' bodies to Pameungpeuk Regional General Hospital for autopsy.

Amidst a TV interview in Jakarta, Sianturi emphasized ongoing coordination with on-site officers to secure the area against further potential explosions. The ill-fated explosion took place at 9:30 am when Army personnel were managing expired ammunition at a site managed by the Garut District Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA).

This site has often been utilized for the disposal of surplus weaponry, with the munitions in question originating from the Indonesian Army Equipment Centre's Ammunition Depot No. 3. Among the deceased military officers were Colonel Antonius Hermawan and Major Anda Rohanda. Civilian casualties included Agus bin Kasmin and Iyus Ibing bin Inon. This incident echoes a previous case on March 31, where a fire and blast affected 65 tons of munitions in Bogor District.

