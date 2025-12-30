Mysterious Sheep Deaths: Probe Launched in Lucknow
Around 170 sheep have died under mysterious circumstances near Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, Lucknow. Authorities are investigating potential causes such as disease, poisoning, or negligence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident, while a Rs 10,000 compensation per sheep has been announced.
- Country:
- India
Around 170 sheep died under mysterious circumstances near the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. Police have taken samples for testing to uncover the cause, considering disease, poisoning, or negligence as potential factors.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a thorough investigation into the sheep deaths. Charu Khare of Aasra The Helping Hands Trust noted that the deaths occurred days after an event in the area, raising concerns about poisoning.
Authorities are urged to conduct post-mortem examinations to determine the cause. Compensation of Rs 10,000 per sheep has been announced while the investigation continues, with a focus on potential negligence or cruelty towards animals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sheep
- death
- Lucknow
- probe
- Adityanath
- poisoning
- compensation
- investigation
- animal cruelty
- negligence
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Land Mafias in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Directive
Crackdown on Compensation Irregularities in Bharatmala Project
Coupang's Controversial Compensation Plan Sparks Backlash
Yogi Adityanath Advocates AI to Combat Religious Conversion Rackets
Right-wing forces poisoning India through hate-mongering in garb of religion, claims TMC’s Abhishek