Mysterious Sheep Deaths: Probe Launched in Lucknow

Around 170 sheep died under mysterious circumstances near the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. Police have taken samples for testing to uncover the cause, considering disease, poisoning, or negligence as potential factors.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a thorough investigation into the sheep deaths. Charu Khare of Aasra The Helping Hands Trust noted that the deaths occurred days after an event in the area, raising concerns about poisoning.

Authorities are urged to conduct post-mortem examinations to determine the cause. Compensation of Rs 10,000 per sheep has been announced while the investigation continues, with a focus on potential negligence or cruelty towards animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)