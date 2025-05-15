Left Menu

India's Daring Counter-Offensive Reshapes South Asian Military Dynamics

India launched a significant counter-offensive on May 9th-10th against Pakistani air bases, marking a dynamic escalation following a terror attack. Utilizing BrahMos and Scalp missiles, India debilitated Pakistan’s air defense, heralding a shift in military strategy amidst tensions with the nuclear-powered neighbor.

Updated: 15-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:07 IST
Damage inflicted upon Sukkur Air Base, due to the Indian strike (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a strategic response to the devastating terror attack linked to Pakistan, India executed precision strikes on May 7th, targeting terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur. The action initiated 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at countering terror safe havens.

On May 9th-10th, the Indian Air Force launched a daring counter-offensive, striking 11 out of 12 Pakistani air bases, crippling Chinese-supported air defenses, and employing advanced weaponry like BrahMos and Scalp missiles. This operation, viewed as a significant shift in military dynamics between the two nuclear nations, blindsided Pakistan.

Sources revealed that around 15 BrahMos missiles targeted essential Pakistani bases to disrupt operations. Using dummy aircraft and Israeli-made Harops, Indian forces systematically dismantled Pakistan's air defense network, compelling Pakistan to seek urgent talks to halt further military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

