India's Daring Counter-Offensive Reshapes South Asian Military Dynamics

In a strategic response to the devastating terror attack linked to Pakistan, India executed precision strikes on May 7th, targeting terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur. The action initiated 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at countering terror safe havens.

On May 9th-10th, the Indian Air Force launched a daring counter-offensive, striking 11 out of 12 Pakistani air bases, crippling Chinese-supported air defenses, and employing advanced weaponry like BrahMos and Scalp missiles. This operation, viewed as a significant shift in military dynamics between the two nuclear nations, blindsided Pakistan.

Sources revealed that around 15 BrahMos missiles targeted essential Pakistani bases to disrupt operations. Using dummy aircraft and Israeli-made Harops, Indian forces systematically dismantled Pakistan's air defense network, compelling Pakistan to seek urgent talks to halt further military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)