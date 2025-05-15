India's Strategic Triumph in Operation Sindoor: A Defining Stance Against Terrorism

In a resolute declaration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India successfully attained its goals during Operation Sindoor by targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. He stressed, "It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," underscoring India's firm anti-terror stance.

Jaishankar explained the operation's focus on terrorist structures, not military targets, asserting that India had clearly communicated this stance to Pakistan from the outset. "We achieved our objectives by dismantling terrorist bases," he stated. Despite advisories for non-interference, Pakistan faced significant setbacks following the May 10 operation.

Reaffirming India's diplomatic approach, Jaishankar highlighted that relations with Pakistan will remain strictly bilateral, centered solely on terrorism. He cited international support post-Pahalgam attack and praised UNSC's condemnation of terrorism in Kashmir. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized a robust response to any threats on Indian soil, marking a stern policy shift against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)