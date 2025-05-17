JSFM's Non-Violent Protest Highlights Human Rights Violations in Sindh

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) recently staged a non-violent protest on the Jamshoro Kotri Main Highway, creating significant traffic disruptions. This demonstration aimed to bring attention to the enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions of Sindhi nationalist activists, emphasizing the ongoing human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan.

Participants criticized "state repression" targeting peaceful dissenters. Slogans condemned the oppression of Sindhi nationalist leaders and spotlighted the harsh conditions in prisons. Enforced disappearances were also condemned, an issue prevalent in the region, underscoring the seriousness of the protesters' demands.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, alongside Zubair Sindhi and Amar Azadi, issued a collective statement asserting the Sindhi nation's resilience against oppression. They urged for the release of activists like Zahid Channa and Sajad Channa and cautioned the Hyderabad Jail against mistreatment of detainees. The appeal extended to international organizations to recognize and act against Pakistan's rights abuses and address environmental issues affecting local farmers in Sindh.

(With inputs from agencies.)