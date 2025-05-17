Left Menu

JSFM's Non-Violent Protest Highlights Human Rights Violations in Sindh

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) held a sit-in on Jamshoro Kotri Highway, causing traffic disruption to protest the enforced disappearances and detentions of Sindhi activists. The demonstration demanded the release of these activists, condemned state oppression, and urged international bodies to recognize Pakistan's human rights abuses and environmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:43 IST
JSFM's Non-Violent Protest Highlights Human Rights Violations in Sindh
Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement holds sit-in protest in Jamshoro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) recently staged a non-violent protest on the Jamshoro Kotri Main Highway, creating significant traffic disruptions. This demonstration aimed to bring attention to the enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions of Sindhi nationalist activists, emphasizing the ongoing human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan.

Participants criticized "state repression" targeting peaceful dissenters. Slogans condemned the oppression of Sindhi nationalist leaders and spotlighted the harsh conditions in prisons. Enforced disappearances were also condemned, an issue prevalent in the region, underscoring the seriousness of the protesters' demands.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, alongside Zubair Sindhi and Amar Azadi, issued a collective statement asserting the Sindhi nation's resilience against oppression. They urged for the release of activists like Zahid Channa and Sajad Channa and cautioned the Hyderabad Jail against mistreatment of detainees. The appeal extended to international organizations to recognize and act against Pakistan's rights abuses and address environmental issues affecting local farmers in Sindh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025