Mystery of Missing Baloch Youth Deepens Allegations of Enforced Disappearances

In a disturbing development, a young Baloch man named Shahnawaz has gone missing following his detention by Pakistani security forces in the Mashkay area of Awaran district, as reported by The Balochistan Post. While several others detained at the same time were released, Shahnawaz's whereabouts remain unknown.

The issue of enforced disappearances has haunted Balochistan for over two decades, with human rights organizations and activists voicing grave concerns over the alleged role of state forces in the abduction of Baloch youth and activists. Despite frequent official denials, families of the disappeared often point fingers at military and intelligence agencies, citing extrajudicial detentions.

Amid these ongoing accusations, the government's Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances remains under scrutiny, with thousands of unresolved cases casting doubt on its efficacy. The region, marred by unrest and military operations, offers little independent verification due to restricted media access. As Shahnawaz's family pleads for his release, the demand for transparent legal processes and respect for civil liberties echoes louder than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)