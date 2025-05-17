Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Baloch Youth Deepens Allegations of Enforced Disappearances

Shahnawaz, a young Baloch man, vanished after being detained by Pakistani forces. His disappearance highlights ongoing tensions in Balochistan, where alleged enforced disappearances are frequent. Human rights groups continue to raise concerns, but official denials persist. Calls for transparency and accountability escalate amid rising military activity and unresolved cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:31 IST
Mystery of Missing Baloch Youth Deepens Allegations of Enforced Disappearances
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a disturbing development, a young Baloch man named Shahnawaz has gone missing following his detention by Pakistani security forces in the Mashkay area of Awaran district, as reported by The Balochistan Post. While several others detained at the same time were released, Shahnawaz's whereabouts remain unknown.

The issue of enforced disappearances has haunted Balochistan for over two decades, with human rights organizations and activists voicing grave concerns over the alleged role of state forces in the abduction of Baloch youth and activists. Despite frequent official denials, families of the disappeared often point fingers at military and intelligence agencies, citing extrajudicial detentions.

Amid these ongoing accusations, the government's Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances remains under scrutiny, with thousands of unresolved cases casting doubt on its efficacy. The region, marred by unrest and military operations, offers little independent verification due to restricted media access. As Shahnawaz's family pleads for his release, the demand for transparent legal processes and respect for civil liberties echoes louder than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025