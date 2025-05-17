Arunachal CM Condemns China's Naming Attempts, Lauds Operation Sindoor

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has vehemently condemned China's recurrent attempts to rename locations within the state, asserting that such efforts have been decisively rejected by India's Ministry of External Affairs. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Khandu expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for their robust retaliation against terrorists in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting media reports, Khandu noted China's ongoing attempts to alter the nomenclature of certain areas in Arunachal Pradesh, a move he said has become a recurring issue. "It's not novel for us; China has initiated this for the fifth time. Our Ministry of External Affairs has consistently denounced these efforts," he emphasized, further condemning any such attempts on behalf of the local government and citizens.

India, earlier this week, categorically dismissed China's unproductive and absurd attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing the longstanding position that the state remains an indivisible part of India. The Ministry, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "Creative naming will not change the undeniable reality."

Khandu also commended the Indian government's strategic decision to dispatch all-party delegations to significant partner nations, including UN Security Council members, to discuss Operation Sindoor and India's resolute stand against cross-border terrorism. He emphasized national unity abroad, stating, "Our domestic politics shouldn't be discussed at the international level."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK with precision strikes. The Indian Armed Forces deftly responded to subsequent aggression, targeting Pakistan airbases.

