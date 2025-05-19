UAE Condemns Vicious Attack on Mogadishu Military Base

The United Arab Emirates has issued a strong condemnation following a terrorist assault on a military installation in Mogadishu, Somalia, leading to several casualties. In a declaration, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the attack, highlighting its steadfast opposition to terrorism and violence that destabilizes peace and violates international norms.

According to the ministry's statement, such criminal acts pose significant threats to global security and stability. The UAE reiterated its firm stance against any acts of terror and expressed its unwavering support for efforts to promote peace and resilience in the region.

Additionally, the UAE extended heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Somali government, its citizens, and the families affected by this brutal and cowardly attack, reinforcing its solidarity with the Somali people during this challenging time.

