Sindh March: A Unified Call for Justice and Environmental Protection

The Sindhian National Congress organized a large-scale protest in Hyderabad, uniting various communities against land grabs, environmental harm, and human rights abuses. Thousands marched for heritage protections, justice for enforced disappearances, and the renewal of student unions, marking a significant mobilization for Sindhi rights.

The Sindhian National Congress (SNC), a prominent political group advocating for Sindhi rights, orchestrated a significant protest known as the Sindh March in Hyderabad. This event highlighted the widespread grievances against land grabs, environmental degradation, and human rights abuses in the region.

Thousands of participants, including laborers, peasants, lawyers, political activists, social workers, women, and children, came together in a powerful display of solidarity. This gathering became one of the most notable protests in recent years, drawing people from Karachi, Larkana, Badin, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Dadu, Umerkot, and Tharparkar.

Central to the march was the demand to recognize the Indus River, Karoonjhar Hills, and Khirthar Mountains as protected heritage sites under the Ramsar Convention, emphasizing the environmental devastation caused by deforestation and industrial emissions. The protestors also called for climate funds to be allocated towards the welfare of local communities severely affected by ecological decline.

The march also spotlighted human rights, condemning enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions of political activists. Such actions, protestors declared, violate international human rights conventions and Pakistan's constitution. The march reignited demands for the restoration of student unions in educational institutions throughout Sindh.

The SNC announced future plans to establish a secular, democratic, and people-oriented political organization. The Sindhian National Congress, formed in 2006 through the merger of the Sindh National Council and other nationalist groups, remains committed to advocating for Sindhi rights and autonomy in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

