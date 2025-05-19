India Honored for Trachoma Elimination at 78th WHO Assembly

In a significant recognition of India's public health achievements, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, awarded India the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma as a public health concern. The announcement was made at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The prestigious acknowledgment was announced alongside India's participation in the Assembly, which commenced on May 19. Led by Punya Salila Srivastava from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Indian delegation's active involvement underscores the nation's ongoing dedication to strengthening global health systems.

Among the Assembly's agenda items are discussions on a proposed pandemic agreement and the 2026-2027 budget, amidst financial challenges such as the impending withdrawal of U.S. funds from the WHO. Additionally, a 20% hike in mandatory member contributions is under consideration but remains uncertain.

