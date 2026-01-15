Left Menu

Health Sector Headlines: Key Developments in Global Healthcare

The latest health news highlights Vietnam's cigarette tax initiative, the FDA's review extension for Travere's kidney drug, AbbVie's obesity market plans, BGI and Roche's Alzheimer's tests in China, South Carolina's measles cases, and WHO's call for higher sugary drink and alcohol taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 02:32 IST
Health Sector Headlines: Key Developments in Global Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vietnam is set to implement a new cigarette excise tax starting in 2027, with plans for incremental hikes to 10,000 dong per pack by 2031 as part of its anti-smoking campaign. The move involves a mix of existing base rates and new levies to phase in over the coming years, according to state media.

Travere Therapeutics faces a delay as the U.S. FDA extends its review for the company's kidney disease drug, causing a nearly 20% drop in shares. The decision, expected by mid-April, impacts the approved expansion of the drug's use for a rare kidney disorder.

Meanwhile, AbbVie seeks to grow its obesity treatment market share. The pharmaceutical company plans to leverage its licensed weight-loss drug, GUBamy, from Danish firm Gubra, as an alternative option to popular GLP-1 therapies, with hopes for fewer side effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unheeded Warnings: The UPS MD-11 Cargo Jet Tragedy

Unheeded Warnings: The UPS MD-11 Cargo Jet Tragedy

 Global
2
Venezuela's Shift: Power Dynamics and Prisoner Releases

Venezuela's Shift: Power Dynamics and Prisoner Releases

 Venezuela
3
Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Greenland Acquisition Aspirations Clash with Denmark's Sovereignty

Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Greenland Acquisition Aspirations Clash with Denmark's...

 Global
4
Scandal and Hypocrisy: Former Lawmaker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes

Scandal and Hypocrisy: Former Lawmaker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026