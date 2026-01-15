Health Sector Headlines: Key Developments in Global Healthcare

Vietnam is set to implement a new cigarette excise tax starting in 2027, with plans for incremental hikes to 10,000 dong per pack by 2031 as part of its anti-smoking campaign. The move involves a mix of existing base rates and new levies to phase in over the coming years, according to state media.

Travere Therapeutics faces a delay as the U.S. FDA extends its review for the company's kidney disease drug, causing a nearly 20% drop in shares. The decision, expected by mid-April, impacts the approved expansion of the drug's use for a rare kidney disorder.

Meanwhile, AbbVie seeks to grow its obesity treatment market share. The pharmaceutical company plans to leverage its licensed weight-loss drug, GUBamy, from Danish firm Gubra, as an alternative option to popular GLP-1 therapies, with hopes for fewer side effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)