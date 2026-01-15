Health Sector Headlines: Key Developments in Global Healthcare
The latest health news highlights Vietnam's cigarette tax initiative, the FDA's review extension for Travere's kidney drug, AbbVie's obesity market plans, BGI and Roche's Alzheimer's tests in China, South Carolina's measles cases, and WHO's call for higher sugary drink and alcohol taxes.
Vietnam is set to implement a new cigarette excise tax starting in 2027, with plans for incremental hikes to 10,000 dong per pack by 2031 as part of its anti-smoking campaign. The move involves a mix of existing base rates and new levies to phase in over the coming years, according to state media.
Travere Therapeutics faces a delay as the U.S. FDA extends its review for the company's kidney disease drug, causing a nearly 20% drop in shares. The decision, expected by mid-April, impacts the approved expansion of the drug's use for a rare kidney disorder.
Meanwhile, AbbVie seeks to grow its obesity treatment market share. The pharmaceutical company plans to leverage its licensed weight-loss drug, GUBamy, from Danish firm Gubra, as an alternative option to popular GLP-1 therapies, with hopes for fewer side effects.
(With inputs from agencies.)