India's Major Humanitarian Initiative: 600 Artificial Limbs for Guatemala

India has announced a significant humanitarian initiative to provide approximately 600 artificial limbs to those in need in Guatemala, according to officials. The Indian Embassy in Guatemala City confirmed that all necessary administrative procedures are complete for the artificial limb fitment camp, which will take place at the Ministry of Defence.

The camp, scheduled to last 50 days beginning in October 2025, will be staffed by a specialized team from the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), known for their Jaipur Foot prosthetics. India's Ambassador to Guatemala, Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, stated that this initiative not only enhances lives but also reinforces the growing partnership between India and Guatemala.

This marks the 33rd camp under the 'India for Humanity' program, coinciding with the 53rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Guatemala. Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, visited Guatemala to formalize the initiative, reflecting India's belief in global kinship under the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)