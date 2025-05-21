India Amplifies Global Efforts to Combat Terrorism with All-Party Delegations

In a significant diplomatic move, India is sending all-party delegations on international tours as part of its Operation Sindoor, aimed at spotlighting its unyielding fight against terrorism. Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton expressed robust support for this initiative, stating it is imperative to educate the global community about terrorism's impact on India.

While speaking to ANI, Bolton remarked on the necessity of global awareness regarding the nature of terrorist attacks on India, branding them unacceptable threats to innocent civilians. He noted that at the United Nations, genuine focus on terrorism has been challenging amid varying political perceptions. However, given India's extensive experience with terror incidents, it offers a crucial perspective to garner international backing.

Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, India's delegations, comprising representatives from major parties like BJP, Congress, and TMC, departed for a tour of five nations in East and Southeast Asia. Another delegation spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will visit regions in Africa. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted India's commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism, with efforts also focused on gaining a U.N. listing for The Resistance Front (TRF), implicated in recent attacks.

